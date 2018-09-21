Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette looks for room to maneuver vs. the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship game last season. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Running back Leonard Fournette, who missed last week's victory over the New England Patriots because of a right hamstring injury, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among five Jacksonville Jaguars listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The 23-year-old Fournette, who has been limited in practice all week, carried the ball only nine times for 41 yards and caught three passes for 14 because being injured in the opener against the New York Giants.

Last season as a rookie, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns on 268 yards, in addition to catching 36 passes for 302 yards and another score.

The Jaguars made the 6-1, 228-pound Fournette the fourth overall pick of the draft last year out a LSU.

The 6-1, 194-pound Ramsey, who has an ankle injury, was a surprise addition to the injury report, because he has not been listed all week. He has made eight total tackles in victories over the Giants and Patriots.

The Jaguars selected the Ramsey, also 23, with the fifth selection of the 2016 draft out of Florida State. He was selected first team All-Pro and played in the Pro Bowl last season.

Also list as questionable for the Jaguars this week are running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and guard AJ Cann (triceps).