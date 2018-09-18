Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley rushes for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter in Landover, Maryland on November 20, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley will miss at least the next eight weeks after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Kelley suffered a toe injury that might require surgery.

He had just 8 yards on four carries in two games this season, after starting all seven games in which he played last season, when he rushed for 194 yards. Kelley's best season was 2016 when he rushed for 704 yards in 15 games, including nine starts.

The Redskins also announced what had been reported Monday, that they signed wide receivers Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman.

Floyd, the 13th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2012 NFL draft, played 11 games with the Minnesota Vikings last season, when he had 10 receptions for 78 yards.

He was suspended for the first four games of 2017 as a result of a DUI in December 2016. He also was arrested for drunken driving in 2011 while at Notre Dame.

Floyd was released by the New Orleans Saints this year. He has 256 career receptions in his six-year pro career.

Perriman, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft, has suffered a number injuries. He caught 33 passes for 499 yards in his first NFL season in 2016 and had 10 receptions for 77 yards in 11 games last season.

The Ravens released him earlier this month.