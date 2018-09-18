Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget is suing a company for actions a company member allegedly took that led to Liuget's four-game suspension, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday.

Liuget filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against Ian Danney and Performance Enhancement Professionals, seeking at least $15 million.

The lawsuit claims Danney injected into Liuget's feet last November what Danney claimed to be "a high dose of an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory."

Liuget provided a urine sample two days later for testing under the NFL's PED policy, and it was found to contain an illegal performance-enhancing substance.

The lawsuit contends that Danney admitted in January 2018 that he injected Liuget with a prescription medication, not an over-the-counter substance.

Liuget alleges Danney injected Liuget with a performance-enhancing drug.

As part of the financial damages being sought, Liuget notes that he renegotiated his contract with the Chargers under the threat of being released, taking $14.73 million less over the next three years than he would have earned otherwise.

Liuget also notes that he lost $233,750 in pay during his four-game suspension.

When Liuget's suspension was reported in March, he responded with a statement, which read: "I made a mistake and take full responsibility. As part of my training program, I placed my trust in someone who, in hindsight, was not well-versed in the NFL's policy on banned substances. As players, we're told time and again that the NFL holds you responsible for anything in your body. Even if you take it accidentally, it's on you. Pretty cut and dry. You hear it and think, 'That won't be me, that can't possibly happen to me.' Yet here I am, suspended four games. And that's my fault."