Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman could be out 2-to-4 weeks with a knee injury, ESPN reported Saturday.

Freeman had been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, but it now appears that he will be sidelined longer, despite initial reports that the injury was considered minor.

The injury -- a right knee contusion -- occurred during the Falcons' 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6. Freeman rushed six times for 36 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards versus Philadelphia.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said earlier that the 26-year-old Freeman, who did not practice this past week, suffered no structural damage to the knee, which is the same one he injured last year.

The Falcons are hopeful that Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who is signed to a five-year, $42.5 million contract, will recover quickly. He's reported to be working hard at rehabbing the knee.

Last season, Freeman was slowed by the significant knee injury but rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries after producing back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Tevin Coleman will start in Freeman's absence and fourth-round draft pick Ito Smith will be the backup this week.

Coleman has rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries in his career against the Panthers. In the opener against the Eagles, Coleman was limited to 19 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries.