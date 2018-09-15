Talented but often-troubled receiver Josh Gordon will be released by the Cleveland Browns, the team announced in a press release Saturday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they will release troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday.

The club previously said he would not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury.

"This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday,'' Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. "For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

Gordon sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons plus all but the final five games last year because of suspensions related to violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He had 335 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2017.

The 6-3, 225-pound Gordon missed much of the preseason while completing a health treatment program.

In the Browns' 21-21 tie against Pittsburgh in Week 1 that snapped their 17-game losing streak, Gordon started and the only reception he had was a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor late in regulation to force overtime.

ESPN reported the Browns were taking trade calls on Gordon late Saturday night.

--Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced Saturday, bolstering his chances of playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers is listed as questionable by the Packers due to a sprained left knee in suffered in last week's season-opening win over the Chicago Bears. Saturday was his first practice since he was hurt.

Green Bay is taking a wait-and-see approach on Rodgers' availability for Sunday's matchup. The team is planning to see how his knee responds Sunday morning before making a decision on his playing status, according to the NFL Network.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who Friday said Rodgers was getting better, told the NFL Network that the staff has game-planned Sunday's game with the assumption that the two-time NFL MVP will be under center.

"You can't just go out there and run installation No. 1. You'll get your (bleeping) head beat in," the coach said.

McCarthy also noted Friday that even if Rodgers was unable to practice Saturday, that wouldn't necessarily preclude the six-time Pro Bowl selection from facing the Vikings in the key early-season NFC North matchup.

"He could play with no reps," McCarthy said. "We've established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it's no different."

Rodgers was injured in Sunday night's 24-23 victory when Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris fell on his left knee with about nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

The 34-year-old exited the contest and was carted off the field before returning in the third quarter. Rodgers led a comeback from a 20-point deficit that featured three touchdown passes -- including a 75-yard scoring toss to Randall Cobb that put the Packers ahead with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards with those three scores, no interceptions and a 130.7 passer rating.

--Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report by ESPN on Saturday.

Citing sources, ESPN reported Roethlisberger would play in a tweet that read: "In case there were any doubts, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will play tomorrow at home against the Chiefs."

On Friday, he returned to practice after sitting out the previous two days because of an ailing right elbow.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice, making it likely he will make the start in Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roethlisberger bruised his right elbow on the penultimate offensive play in Pittsburgh's 21-21 overtime tie with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

-- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Saturday.

Mixon is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks, the NFL Network reported, citing a source.

The second-year running back was injured in Thursday night's 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon left the game in the first half but returned in the fourth quarter.

Mixon finished with 84 yards rushing on 21 carries as Cincinnati posted its second straight 34-23 victory. He ran for 95 yards on 17 carries in a season-opening win over Indianapolis.

Following Thursday's game, Mixon told reporters he would have not returned to the lineup if the Bengals held a bigger lead.

--Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by ESPN on Saturday.

The report said Jackson is expected to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up against Philadelphia. Before getting cleared, Jackson must be cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

In Tampa Bay's wild 48-40 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, he caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also left the game with a concussion and sustained a shoulder injury.

Jackson was concussed late in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 35-yard pass and fell hard into the turf face-first while absorbing a hard hit from cornerback Ken Crawley.

--The Seattle Seahawks ruled three starters out of Monday's game against the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon when their injury report said wide receiver Doug Baldwin along with linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright will not play.

Wright and Baldwin are dealing with knee injuries while Wagner appeared on this week's injury report with a groin injury.

Besides ruling out Baldwin, Wagner and Wright, it is possible Seattle could play without six starters.

Right guard D.J Fluker is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury along with cornerback Tre Flowers becasue of the same injury. Rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin is listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

--The Buffalo Bills released veteran wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, the team announced Saturday.

The move was somewhat of a surprise given the timing, coming one day before the Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener.

Also, Buffalo has a paucity of offensive weapons and is coming off a dreadful Week 1 performance, managing only 153 total yards in a 47-3 drubbing by the Baltimore Ravens.

Kerley had two receptions for seven yards in the season opener. Zay Jones was the Bills' leading receiver in the season opener with three catches for 26 yards.

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a big hurdle this weekend with the reigning Super Bowl champions paying a visit.

Preparing for the league's best team is a daunting challenge in itself, but the Philadelphia Eagles give opposing coaches one more thing to think about when devising a game plan.

Specifically, no team in the NFL is more willing to take a chance on fourth down than the Eagles, who converted a league-high 17 fourth downs on 26 attempts in last season's championship run.

That stands in stark contrast to the Buccaneers, who were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second-fewest fourth-down attempts (8) in 2017.

--San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was ruled out of Sunday's contest against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Goodwin suffered a quadriceps injury in the first half of San Francisco's 24-16 season-opening loss at Minnesota last weekend.

Rookie Dante Pettis, who saw additional playing time when Goodwin exited last week's contest, is expected to start opposite Pierre Garcon against the Lions.

Goodwin, entering his sixth season overall and second with the 49ers, established career highs last year by hauling in 56 receptions for 962 yards. He also had a pair of touchdown catches.