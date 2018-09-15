Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs his team against the Chicago Bears during the first half in 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced Saturday, bolstering his chances of playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers is listed as questionable by the Packers due to a sprained left knee in suffered in last week's season-opening win over the Chicago Bears. Saturday was his first practice since he was hurt.

Green Bay is taking a wait-and-see approach on Rodgers' availability for Sunday's matchup. The team is planning to see how his knee responds Sunday morning before making a decision on his playing status, according to the NFL Network.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who on Friday said Rodgers was getting better, told the NFL Network that the staff has game-planned Sunday's game with the assumption that the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player will be under center.

"You can't just go out there and run installation No. 1. You'll get your (bleeping) head beat in," the coach said.

McCarthy also noted Friday that even if Rodgers was unable to practice Saturday, that wouldn't necessarily preclude the six-time Pro Bowl selection from facing the Vikings in the key early-season NFC North matchup.

"He could play with no reps," McCarthy said. "We've established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it's no different."

Rodgers was injured in Sunday night's 24-23 win when Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris fell on his left knee with about nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

The 34-year-old exited the contest and was carted off the field before returning in the third quarter. Rodgers led a comeback from a 20-point deficit that featured three touchdown passes -- including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb that put the Packers ahead with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards with those three scores, no interceptions and a 130.7 passer rating.

If Rodgers is unable to go, the Packers will turn to DeShone Kizer, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. Kizer was shaky when he came on for Rodgers against the Bears. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 55 yards but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.