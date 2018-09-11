Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls an audible while former center Travis Swanson (far right) listens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed center Travis Swanson and released tight end Gavin Escobar.

Miami announced the roster moves on Tuesday. Swanson entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 304-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 53 games with 42 career starts. He signed with the New York Jets on April 4 before being released on Aug. 31.

The Dolphins also signed Swanson on Sept. 3, before waiving him the next day when signing running back Brandon Bolden.

Escobar signed with the Dolphins as a free agent on April 16. The former second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft had 333 yards and eight touchdowns in 30 career NFL appearances.

Escobar was inactive for the Dolphins' Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans. Swanson is listed as a backup center to Daniel Kilgore on the Dolphins' Week 2 depth chart. The Dolphins' starting offensive line also includes left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Josh Sitton, right guard Jesse Davis and right tackle Ja'Wuan James.

The Dolphins battle the New York Jets in an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.