Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Week 1 of the 2018 fantasy football season is over. If you are 1-0, don't stop pushing. If you are 0-1 there is still light ahead.

Injuries and breakout performances mean there are some players that should be on your radar for Week 2. If you have the room on your roster and need help at a specific position there are multiple players worth a pull of the trigger on your waiver wire.

You should drop players who are out for the season, obviously. But make sure you know the prognosis for dinged-up stars so you aren't giving your opponents and advantage.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 2.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Case Keenum, Andy Dalton; RB | T.J. Yeldon, Aaron Jones, Phillip Lindsay; WR | Brandon Marshall, Ted Ginn, Chris Godwin; TE | Jonnu Smith, Will Dissly; D/ST | New York Giants; K | Ryan Succop

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Tyrod Taylor, Mitchell Trubisky; RB | Frank Gore, Theo Riddick, Austin Ekeler; WR | Geronimo Allison; TE | Ricky Seals-Jones; D/ST | Miami Dolphins

TOP DROPS

QB | Marcus Mariota; RB | Ronald Jones, C.J. Anderson; WR | DeVante Parker, D.J. Moore; TE | Delanie Walker

QUARTERBACK

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum had a career year in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings. He was throwing to Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, but his new crew with the Denver Broncos is also very talented. Keenum took advantage of that in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, completing 25-of-39 passes for 329 yards, three scores and three interceptions. I expect him to excel again in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and second-most touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in 2017. While Green Bay didn't allow a passing score to Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1, I don't expect the Packers cornerbacks to slow down this talented group of pass catchers. I'll have Keenum as a QB1 in Week 2.

RUNNING BACK

T.J. Yeldon should be at the top of your waiver wire priorities this week. Fournette had just nine carries in Week 1 before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. If he misses Week 2, that would put Yeldon in a great position to succeed in Week 2 for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the New England Patriots. Yeldon would be a low-end RB2 in deeper leagues or a flex play if Fournette were to miss the game. He is also worth owning for the Fournette owner even if he doesn't get the Week 2 start. The Patriots allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to running backs in Week 1.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay ran for 71 yards on 15 carries and had 31 receiving yards and a score on two receptions in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie appears to have surpassed second-string running back Devontae Booker in the Broncos' pecking order. He should have plenty of carries again in Week 2, but I wouldn't plug him in right away. Lindsay is more of a long term play. If you do need to use him this week, you should know that the Oakland Raiders allowed 108 yards to Todd Gurley in Week 1. I expect a tight game between the Raiders and Broncos in Week 2, with plenty of running room as the Raiders key on the Broncos passing game.

WIDE RECEIVER

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall is a must-add if you are weak at wide receiver. The veteran pass catcher should be in for a bigger role after star wide receiver Doug Baldwin left Week 1 with a knee injury. Marshall had three catches for 46 yards and a score in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. I love Marshall's red zone potential and he is catching pass from one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. That is a recipe for success when it comes to fantasy football. Marshall is a WR3 for me this week against the Chicago Bears, who were just torched by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Bears didn't have a terrible pass defense in 2017, but allowed 299 yards and three scores to wide receivers in Week 1. I expect Wilson to be running away from the Bears' defensive line in this matchup and finding Marshall as his safety blanket.

TIGHT END

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith should be on your streaming radar for the remainder of the season after a season-ending injury to Delanie Walker. Smith had 18 catches for 157 yards and two scores in 2017, but will be in for a huge increase in targets this season. He will start that campaign in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The Texans -- like most teams -- were torched by Rob Gronkowski in Week 1, but they also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018. You could do worst the Smith if you need a starter in a league where you must start a tight end. He should be on your streaming radar for Week 2.

With numerous offseason departures and early season injuries there are several players who should see higher usage for the Seattle Seahawks. One of those players is tight end Will Dissly. I expect the rookie to have a big season while catching passes from Russell Wilson. In Week 1, Dissly had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, with most of that coming on a 66-yard reception. Dissly gets the Chicago Bears in Week 2. The Bears have been great against the tight end and they also started out the season strong against the position. But I expect Wilson to use him a lot in Week 2. While I wouldn't necessarily start him in this spot, he is worth hanging on to, especially if you have a starting tight end with an extensive injury history.