Former New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) is chased down by Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (37) on a 14-yard carry in the fourth quarter on October 22, 2017 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

The New Orleans Saints on Sunday signed running back Mike Gillislee to a one-year deal.

Gillislee was released on Saturday by the New England Patriots despite accumulating 960 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two years.

Second-year player Alvin Kamara is solidly entrenched as the starter, but the Saints will be without Mark Ingram for the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension.

The signing of Gillislee gives the Saints another viable offensive weapon. In a game against New Orleans last season, Gillislee gained 69 yards and scored one touchdown on a season-high 18 carries.

New Orleans, which is at the 53-man roster limit, has yet to announce a corresponding move.