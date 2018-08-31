Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffrey grabs a 53-yard touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 21, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be taken off the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced the impending move after Philadelphia wrapped up its preseason with a 10-9 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Jeffery has been rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, but Pederson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the veteran wide receiver is considered day-to-day.

Earlier this week, Pederson said Jeffery is "progressing well" but declined to speculate on whether he'd be available for the season opener. ESPN reported that Jeffery will miss at least the first two games of the regular season.

However, if Jeffery was on the PUP list when the team makes final roster cuts this weekend, he would be required to sit out the first six games of the season.

Jeffery was bothered by the shoulder injury last season, but still had 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season. He added 12 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' three postseason games en route to winning the Super Bowl.

He had surgery to repair the shoulder problem the season, which was his first with the Eagles.

For his career, the 28-year-old Jeffery has 361 receptions for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in seven seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013.