Baltimore Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste tackles Los Angeles Rams receiver Khadarel Hodge in the end zone during a preseason game August 9. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste suffered a broken arm in the final preseason game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced the injury following the team's 30-20 exhibition win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.

With final roster cuts set for this weekend, Jean-Baptiste is a likely candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

"It looks pretty serious," Harbaugh said, per the team's official website. "We'll see tomorrow, but it looks like a broken arm."

Jean-Baptiste was injured in the first half. He exited the field clutching his right arm and was in a cast and a sling at the end of the game.

"It's a tough thing, but I believe everything happens for a reason," said Jean-Baptiste. "I can't put my mind around it, why it's happening. But it is. I just have to take it a day at a time."

Jean-Baptiste, 28, appeared to be a good bet to make the active roster, particularly with top cornerback Jimmy Smith facing a four-game suspension to open the season.

"I got some encouragement from my teammates because they knew it was pretty serious, so they were trying to keep my head up," Jean-Baptiste said Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Jean-Baptiste was having a strong preseason, intercepting passes on consecutive games against Indianapolis and Miami.

A second-round pick of New Orleans in the 2014 NFL Draft, Jean-Baptiste appeared in four games with the Saints as a rookie. He did not play over the next two seasons.

Jean-Baptiste started 2017 on Jacksonville's practice squad and was signed to the Ravens' practice squad in October. He was signed to the active roster in December and played in one game.