Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis is expected to miss nine weeks with a foot injury, according to a report Thursday.

The Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer reported the length of time that Lewis is expected to miss due to injury. Lewis was selected by the Colts with a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Colts coach Frank Reich didn't put a timetable on Lewis' return on Monday.

"No surgery, just hasn't been coming along as fast as we would've liked," Reich said, via Colts Wire. "No, we are hopeful we will have him. We're hopeful we will have him."

Lewis, who 6-foot-3 and 269 pounds, is listed behind Denico Autry as one of the two utility tackles on the defensive line. Hassan Ridgeway and Brandon Banks are also competing for the spot.

The 23-year-old Lewis could be placed on injured reserve prior to the team cutting its roster to 53 players on Saturday. He hasn't played in any of Indianapolis' three preseason games due to injury.

The Colts traded up to take Lewis after he recorded 36.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks over his career at Ohio State.

Indianapolis kicks off the 2018 regular season on Sept. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.