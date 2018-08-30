Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen looks to pass in the second quarter during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 11, 2018. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will sit out the team's final preseason game on Thursday, according to a published report.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that Rosen will be afforded extra time to get healthy for the regular season as he nurses a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Rosen sustained the injury while hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet in practice.

Rosen, who was the 10th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, did not participate in the Cardinals' third preseason game. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in his two previous preseason contests.

Quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Chad Kanoff are expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Rosen, who is expected to be the backup behind Sam Bradford, was impressive in the Cardinals' preseason game while playing behind the projected starting line against the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Rosen completed 10 of 17 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He had a long gain of 21 yards and a quarterback rating of 102.9.

After Bradford started, Rosen came on in the second quarter and led the Cardinals to 10 points and a missed field goal on three drives before halftime with most of the starters remaining in the game.

Rosen rifled a 13-yard touchdown pass through tight coverage in the Saints' secondary to rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 13-yard touchdown on third-down-and-goal.