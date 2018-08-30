Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on September 18, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he feels he's playing "with more confidence" as he nears his official return from a knee injury.

In fact, Tannehill told the Palm Beach Post that he believes he's about to embark on the best season of his career.

"Totally believe that," Tannehill said. "Totally believe that. I am more prepared than I have ever been. To play the position. Everything it encompasses. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. I'm more solid than I've ever been. I'm more consistent fundamentally than I've ever been. Play comes in. I know exactly what I have to do. Boom. Boom. Boom."

Tannehill is expected to start when Miami opens the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 9.

The 30-year-old Tannehill initially injured his knee against the Arizona Cardinals in December 2016, partially tearing the ACL. It was re-injured on Aug. 3, 2017, when he fell to the ground while scrambling toward the sideline in practice.

Without Tannehill, the Dolphins went 6-10 with Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and David Fales under center. The trio combined for 24 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Tannehill has started 77 games for the Dolphins over five NFL seasons. His 62.7 career completion percentage is second in team history and his 86.5 career passer rating is third among all-time Dolphins quarterbacks.

Tannehill had his most efficient season as a professional in 2016, his first under coach Adam Gase, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a career-best 93.5 passer rating in 13 games. He originally joined the Dolphins as a first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft.