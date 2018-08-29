Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant yells during a timeout in the first half against the New York Giants on September 13, 2015 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. File photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant said his primary focus is on improving himself, rather than signing with an NFL team.

Bryant, in fact, took to social media to announce that he likely will wait until later in the season to put his name on the dotted line.

"I just have to take care of me first....gave [too] much love and not received at least half back...I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year.. we will see," Bryant wrote on Twitter in response to a radio host who shared a segment in which he discussed Bryant's possible landing spots.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bryant has been without a team since the Dallas Cowboys released him in mid-April in a salary dispute. He met with the Cleveland Browns last week, but left without signing a contract.

"I want to be right ... that's my focus right now ... life is great over here," Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Bryant reportedly had interest from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who recently lost receiver Marqise Lee to a season-ending knee injury, and the New England Patriots are considered as possible suitors. Neither, however, have expressed interest.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with Dallas in 2017. The 29-year-old has gone a career-long 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or make more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was far more dominant in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, reeling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was selected first-team All-Pro that year.