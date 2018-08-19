Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Veteran free agent receiver Dez Bryant is not in the Cleveland Browns' immediate plans after he visited the team this week, according to a Cleveland.com report.

Bryant left without a contract after visiting the Browns. Cleveland.com reports that Bryant is no longer on the front burner, did not come close to reaching an agreement, and is not expected to sign with the Browns any time soon.

Bryant, who was not re-signed by Dallas after playing eight years with the Cowboys, reportedly wants to play for a contender.

The longer Bryant remains a free agent, the chances are greater he remains unsigned, especially by the start of the regular season. He will have less time to learn a new offense and develop a rapport with a new quarterback.

Bryant visited the Browns on Thursday and stuck around until Friday. After Friday night's home game against the Buffalo Bills, the Browns kept guarded about their comments about the much-publicized free agent.

"I think it was a good visit," coach Hue Jackson said. "At the same time, he is not on our team so I am going to worry about the guys who are here and coach the group that is here."