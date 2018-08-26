Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) brings down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second quarter on October 2, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Perhaps it's no surprise that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was quick to label his team's offense as the best in the league.

Known for his electric speed, Hill reeled in all eight of his targets from second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Saturday's 27-20 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes completed his first seven passes and finished 18 of 24 for 196 yards in two quarters of work. He will have plenty of options, including three-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, 2017 rushing champion Kareem Hunt, as well as offseason acquisition Sammy Watkins.

"I know that we will be the best offense in this National Football League, without a doubt in my head," the 24-year-old Hill told NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "We got the best tight end, the best running back, we got two of the best deep-ball threat receivers -- Sammy Watkins addition, who can do it all -- great offensive line, Hall of Fame coach [Andy Reid]. So the sky's the limit for us. It's up to us to put all the pieces together."

Hill, who led the league with nine plays of 40 or more yards in 2017, was also quick to toot his own horn.

"I feel like I'm the fastest -- the best at my position," the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hill said. "I do everything that I'm supposed to do as a route runner. I am the fastest."

Hill recorded 75 receptions for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2017 for the Chiefs, who followed up a 10-6 season with a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. That contest was quarterback Alex Smith's last game for Kansas City, as he was traded to the Washington Redskins in the offseason.