Free-agent cornerback Orlando Scandrick signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Sunday.

While the Chiefs did not divulge terms of the deal, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Scandrick agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Scandrick was released Tuesday by the Washington Redskins after signing a two-year deal with the club this past offseason. Coach Jay Gruden said Scandrick's release "had nothing to do with his play, it was more of the rookies' emergence."

The addition of Scandrick is a boon for the Chiefs, who lost five of their top six cornerbacks from last season. Kansas City traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington for Kendall Fuller and signed David Amerson as a free agent.

Scandrick spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before requesting his release prior to the start of free agency. He played 11 games during the 2017 season, all as a starter, but back injuries limited his playing time.

The 31-year-old Scandrick has been a starter for the Cowboys since 2013, although he missed the 2015 season with a knee injury.

Scandrick has recorded 406 tackles, 11.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 125 career contests (69 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

