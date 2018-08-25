Former Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (C) is shut down by Buffalo Bills defenders during the first half of a 2017 NFL preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent running back Terrance West will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, the NFL Network reported.

West was released by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday but has a chance to fill a void with the Buccaneers, who placed running back Charles Sims on injured reserve Thursday.

The 27-year-old West had seven carries for 36 yards during the preseason for New Orleans, highlighted by a 21-yard scamper last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

A five-year veteran who was the Cleveland Browns' third-round pick (94th overall) out of Towson in 2014, West was traded the following year to the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the last three seasons.

West posted career highs in carries (193), yards (774) and touchdowns (five) in 2016 to go along with 34 receptions for 236 yards and a score. He lost the starter's role to Alex Collins the following season, during which he had 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns in five games.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound West has 1,816 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 465 attempts in his NFL career, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also has 51 receptions for 344 yards receiving.

Sims appeared in all 16 games with Tampa Bay in 2017, serving primarily as a third-down back. He had only 21 carries for 95 yards and added 35 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown.

In 2015, Sims amassed more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2015, rushing for 529 yards on 107 carries and reeling in 51 catches for 561 yards and four scores.

The Buccaneers released two-time Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin in the offseason and used a second-round draft pick to select running back Ronald Jones of USC.