Denver Broncos safety Shamarko Thomas sustained an eye injury during Friday night's preseason game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., and was transported to a local hospital.

He is being kept overnight so doctors can evaluate him for a possible detached retina, Mike Klis of Denver's 9News reported.

Thomas was injured in the first half and ruled out for the rest of the game. He had made one special teams tackle before leaving with the injury.

The preseason hasn't gone well for Thomas. He was fined $26,739 and ejected from the first preseason game while he was with the Indianapolis Colts for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore.

The Colts cut Thomas three days after the hit, and he signed with the Broncos on Aug. 13. The Broncos picked up Thomas after losing safety Jamal Carter to a hamstring injury in Denver's first preseason game.

The 27-year-old Thomas spent his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Buffalo Bills last year. The Colts signed him in July.

In 60 career games, Thomas has compiled 62 tackles and one forced fumble.