Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon makes a catch during OTAs on May 30 in Berea, Ohio. Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is eligible to practice after he was removed from the non-football injury list.

Gordon, who was away from the Browns for much of training camp while completing a health treatment program, will participate in the team's walk-through on Saturday, according to Cleveland.com.

Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Friday that Gordon will be eligible to practice but said his workload will be monitored.

"Josh Gordon will be at practice every day, but you are asking if he will be practicing. Probably -- again he is into the second phase of where I want him to be," said Jackson. "He'll definitely be involved in walk-throughs now. How much he does will be in proportion of what I see and where he is."

The Browns blanked the Philadelphia Eagles 5-0 on Thursday night in their third preseason game. Jackson said earlier this week he was unsure if Gordon would play in the exhibition finale but was targeting Week 1 for his return.

The 27-year-old Gordon has missed the majority of the last three seasons because of suspensions related to violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Gordon rejoined the team last weekend after taking time off to focus on his treatment program in Gainesville, Fla. He spent 90 days last summer and fall in an inpatient rehab facility in Gainesville.

RELATED Josh Gordon returning to Cleveland Browns

Upon Gordon's return to the club, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said he remains subject to certain conditions of the league's substance abuse program before he is cleared to practice.

Taken by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Supplemental Draft in 2012, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gordon had 50 receptions as a rookie before emerging as one of the league's game-breaking receivers the following season.

Despite missing two games in 2014, Gordon reeled in 87 receptions for an NFL-best 1,646 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns.

RELATED Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon can remain on DNR list without penalty

Multiple suspensions for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy followed for Gordon, who did not play in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Gordon was cleared to return to the NFL and appeared in five games in December last season, finishing with 18 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Cleveland opens the regular season against Pittsburgh on Sept. 9.