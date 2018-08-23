Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) and current center Travis Frederick (72) call out assignments against the Washington Redskins during the first half on October 27, 2014 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. File photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett said they are more concerned about Travis Frederick's health than the state of their offensive line in the wake of the center's announcement that he has Guillain-Barre syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves. Per the website, most people recover from Guillain-Barre syndrome, though some may experience lingering effects such as weakness, numbness or fatigue.

"The biggest thing we've been worried about in this organization is his health, his long-term health, his individual well-being as opposed to how it impacts us as a team or impacts him as a player," Jones said Thursday of the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

"His well-being is the most important thing. Right now, I'm just pleased that we've got our finger on it, for him and his family."

Frederick, 27, had missed multiple practices as he dealt with stinger-like symptoms in his neck and shoulder during training camp.

"You could tell something was bothering him, and he brought up the stingers and those kinds of things," Garrett said. "You could tell he wasn't quite right. We watch our players constantly do everything, and you obviously want to develop good relationships with guys and communicate all the time. So once we kind of saw some things and he was sharing some things with us, that's when we really tried to delve into it."

The Cowboys have not set a timetable for the return of Frederick, who will be replaced by Joe Looney for the time being. The team also signed rookie center Jacob Ohnesorge for depth earlier in the week, although Garrett isn't ready to make any sweeping changes in regard to Frederick.

"He's two days into this treatment, and again he's responded well to it," Garrett said. "So we'll just wait and see how he continues to respond. We don't have to make those decisions for a couple more weeks. Obviously he is a huge part of our team, and he's worth any roster spot when it comes down to it, because of what he's done and hopefully what he's going to be able to continue to do for us. We'll just wait to see how he does and make those decisions when we need to."

Frederick made the following announcement over Twitter on Wednesday:

"In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective," Frederick's tweet read. "I will continue these treatments over the next few days. I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage."