Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has been seeking more medical options to resolve the repeated stingers he has suffered in practice.

Frederick met with a spine specialist prior to the Cowboys' preseason game over the weekend to determine if rest is the best course of treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported.

One option that has not been ruled out, sources told the newspaper, is surgery.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, expressed hope that rest will allow Frederick's nerve irritation to subside.

Frederick had contacted neck and spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles to make sure he was not dealing with a more severe injury.

The four-time Pro Bowl center told ESPN that Watkins confirmed there were no additional issues and that rest likely is the best medicine at the moment.

However, Frederick met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Dossett on Saturday for a second opinion, which Jones said Tuesday was "positive for the future."

Frederick has not missed a game in his career since being selected by the Cowboys with the 31st overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder signed a six-year, $56.4 million contract extension before the 2016 season, making him the highest-paid center in the league.