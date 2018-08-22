Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Steven Means (51) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) behind Travis Frederick during the second quarter on December 31 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick for an indefinite amount of time, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Frederick said that he is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease.

"In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective," Frederick's tweet read. "I will continue these treatments over the next few days. I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage."

The timetable for a return to the field is undetermined, Frederick said his doctors told him.

"I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support," Frederick tweeted.