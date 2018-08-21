Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) takes the catch and runs 54 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter on November 26, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams returned to practice Tuesday.

Williams had to exit last Thursday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury, but he was in full pads Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Green Bay's leading rusher a year ago, Williams is among a cluster of players battling for the starting job in the team's crowded backfield.

The second-year running back had only two carries for two yards and added one reception for six yards in the Packers' 51-34 drubbing of the Steelers.

With running back Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, Williams and Ty Montgomery are the leading candidates to start in Week 1.

Green Bay added a pair of running backs to the roster over the weekend, signing LeShun Daniels and Bronson Hill.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Williams rushed for 556 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last season. The fourth-round draft pick out of Brigham Young also had 25 receptions and a pair of scores.

In 43 games at BYU, Williams rushed for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns in 43 games. He ran for 1,375 yards and 12 scores during his senior season.