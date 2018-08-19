Bronson Hill: Green Bay Packers sign free agent RB in wake of injuries

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of the Steelers the 31-28 win on November 26 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed ffee agent running back Bronson Hill.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Sunday. The 5-foot-11, 221-pound Eastern Michigan product entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Buffalo Bills. He was later waived after training camp and has since spent the 2015 season on the practice squad for the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

Hill was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2016 offseason but was cut after camp. He spent the 2016 regular season with the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, before being called up to the active roster. He was cut again during the 201 offseason and signed during training camp by the Minnesota Vikings. Hill was cut after camp but spent several months of the Vikings' practice squad. He was signed by the Ariazona Cardinals in November and spent time on their practice squad and active roster.

The Cardinals cut Hill on May 10.

Hill, 25, has three career carries for nine yards in five NFL appearances for the Jaguars and Cardinals. He had one carry for negative-2 yards last season for the Cardinals.

Jamaal Williams is listed as the Packers' starting running back on their unofficial depth chart, with Ty Montgomery listed as a second string option. The Packers also have Aaron Jones, Devante Mays, Joel Bouagnon and LeShun Daniels at the position.

Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain, while Jones recently returned to practice after dealing with hamstring issues. Jones is also suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season after violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Packers signed Daniels and placed running back Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list on Saturday.