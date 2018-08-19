The Green Bay Packers placed running back Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list on Saturday and signed LeShun Daniels as his replacement.

Daniels, a 5-foot-11, 222-pound second-year player, originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa on May 5, 2017. After being waived by the Patriots on Sept. 2, 2017, he spent some time on the practice squads of the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins before Washington promoted him to the active roster on Nov. 21, 2017.

Daniels played in four games for the Redskins before placed on injured reserve on Dec. 23, 2017, with a hand injury. He was released by Washington on March 30.

Judd, who signed with the Packers on Aug. 6, posted five carries for three yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. His longest run was four yards.

He accumulated 22 yards on 11 carries through two preseason games. He had an 11-yard run last week in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans but gained only 19 yards on six carries.

Judd, 25, was in his second season in the NFL after playing at Ole Miss. He was on the Jets' roster last season but did not play.