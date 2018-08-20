Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice has ACL surgery

Former LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice (5) is out for the season with a torn ACL. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice had his season-ending ACL surgery on Monday.

The LSU product posted a photo on social media before the operation, using the simple caption: "here we go."

Guice tore the knee ligament in his left leg during the Redskins' preseason opener against the New England Patriots. He landed on injured reserve on Aug. 11. The 21-year-old was a second round pick by the Redskins in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Guice had six carries for 19 yards in the Redskins' Aug. 9 loss in Foxborough, Mass. He had 3,074 yards and 29 scores on 471 carries during his career at LSU. He also had 250 receiving yards and three scores on 32 receptions in 35 college appearances.

Here we go💪🏾 A post shared by Derrius Guice™ (@dhasickestt) on Aug 20, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Chris Thompson is now listed as the first string running back on the Redskins unofficial depth chart. Rob Kelley is a second string option with Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall listed as backups. Coach Jay Gruden initially said Washington would not sign another running back, but the team has since been in talks with several free agents.

Guice had the surgery at Andrew Institute of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Fla. He threw up a peace sign with his fingers in Monday's photo. The picture had more than 32,000 likes as of Monday afternoon. It also included comments from several NFL players, including: Jonathan Allen, Shaquem Griffin, Langston Galloway, James Conner, Landon Collins, Lamar Jackson, Dez Bryant and others.