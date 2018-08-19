A week after mentioning the Washington Redskins would not sign a running back to make up for the season-ending knee injured suffered by rookie Derrius Guice, coach Jay Gruden said Saturday the team is working out running backs and may sign somebody Sunday.

Too many injuries at the position have forced Gruden to look toward the free agent market.

The latest running back to become injured is rookie undrafted player Martez Carter, who has suffered from hamstring problems in the preseason.

The injury kept him from playing in the preseason opener two weeks ago. He played Thursday against the New York Jets and led the Redskins with 45 yards rushing, including a 30-yard run, on seven carries.

Fellow running backs Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall left the Jets game early because of ankle injuries. The Redskins now have only three healthy running backs in Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Kapri Bibbs.

The Redskins also waived linebacker Jeff Knox and defensive end Jalen Wilkerson, who were both signed by the team a week ago. The team also signed three players -- tackle Kendall Calhoun, defensive back Darius Hillary and receiver Allenzae Staggers.

Calhoun is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle who spent time with the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. He was recently released by the Falcons.