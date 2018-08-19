Former Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (L) picks up seven yards as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church moves in to make the tackle in the first quarter on October 15, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Veteran free-agent running back Adrian Peterson will reportedly visit Monday with the Washington Redskins, a team that has been ravaged by injuries at the position.

Peterson has mentioned that he's back to full health after suffering a neck injury last year with the Arizona Cardinals. Nothing has yet to materialize for Peterson, who is No. 12 on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards in his 11-year career.

Free-agent running backs Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa were in Washington on Sunday. Rookie Derrius Guice is out for the year with a torn ACL while Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall each suffered ankle injuries against the New York Jets last Thursday.

Currently, the Redskins only have Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Kapri Bibbs as running backs on the roster, and Thompson hasn't played yet this preseason as he works his way back from a broken leg last November.

Peterson opened last season with the New Orleans Saints and averaged three yards per carry on his way to 81 rushing yards in four games before being traded to the Cardinals. He ran 129 times for 448 yards and two touchdowns in six games before suffering the season-ending neck injury.

Peterson worked out this offseason with Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams.