Arizona Cardinals' Chad Williams (L) can't get to the ball as it goes incomplete as former Los Angeles Rams DB Kayvon Webster covers in the fourth quarter on December 3 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent cornerback Kayvon Webster is expected to visit the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills this week, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Webster was released by the Los Angeles Rams in April, a few months into his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles sustained on Dec. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum.

The 27-year-old Webster started a career-high 11 games for the Rams last season. His injury, in addition to the arrivals of Aqib Talib from Denver and Marcus Peters from Kansas City, made the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Webster expendable with the Rams. The Rams also added Sam Shields from Green Bay to the cornerbacks corps.

Webster collected 38 tackles and an interception in 2017 after signing a two-year contract with the Rams. He amassed 183 tackles and an interception in his four previous seasons with the Broncos after being selected by the team with a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Texans could be looking for added depth after fellow cornerback Kevin Johnson went to the hospital with a concussion during Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson is under the NFL concussion protocol.

The Lions have a wealth of cornerback depth behind Darius Slay, including Nevin Lawson and Teez Tabor.