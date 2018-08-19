Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws past the hand of Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in the first quarter on December 10 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco didn't appear to be too fazed by the recent comments of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey didn't hold back in GQ when discussing several NFL quarterbacks, namely referring to Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen as "trash" and Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan as "overrated."

As for Flacco, Ramsey was pretty direct when he said, "Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks," Ramsey said.

Flacco said he had seen the comments by Ramsey.

"I don't really have much of a comment," Flacco said, via the Baltimore Sun. "I don't really care. There's plenty of people out there saying things. Just add one more to the list. No big deal."

Flacco didn't fare well in a pair of recent outings against the Jaguars over the last two seasons. The quarterback completed 29 of 40 passes for 214 yards with two interceptions in a 19-14 win at Jacksonville in 2016. He then went 8-for-18 for 28 yards with two interceptions, including one by Ramsey, in the Jaguars' 44-7 rout in London last season.

Ramsey also said in the GQ interview that rookie Lamar Jackson, who went 32nd in the 2018 NFL Draft, should have been chosen sooner.

Jackson, who is the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, offers a much more dynamic skill set than Flacco. He passed for more than 3,500 yards and rushed for more than 1,500 in each of the final two college seasons with Louisville.

Flacco is coming off a subpar season in which he dealt with a balky back. He threw for 3,141 yards with 18 touchdowns against 13 interceptions while posting a career-worst 5.7 yards per attempt.

The 33-year-old Flacco guided the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship following the 2012 season and is entering his 11th campaign.

Ramsey recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games last season. The 23-year-old has collected 128 tackles and six interceptions since being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.