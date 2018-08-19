Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during Media Day for the NCAA football championship game on January 6 in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Georgia freshman running back Zamir White suffered his second ACL tear in nine months during a scrimmage Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

White, considered the No. 1 running back recruit in the country from the Class of 2018, tore the ACL in his left knee on punt coverage.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the injury occurred on a non-contact play. White was to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, but there's a strong possibility that he could be out for the season.

White had recovered from an ACL tear in his right knee that happened during the North Carolina high school football playoffs in November.

"Yeah, he was on punt cover," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "He was covering a punt. And it was a non-contact injury. There was nobody really around. He and Mark Webb were kind of holding each other up. But we don't know anything yet. He's getting an MRI right now. So, it's a left knee. It's his non-surgical knee. I can't tell you much more than that."

White had enrolled at Georgia in January but was limited during spring practice because of his rehab on his right knee. He had continued to wear a brace on that knee.

White was in contention for playing time as a true freshman to fill a need at running back resulting from the loss of NFL draft picks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The duo helped lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff last year.

Also expected to compete for the running back opening are sophomore D'Andre Swift, the team's top returning rusher from 2017 with 618 yards and three touchdown, junior Elijah Holyfield, who ran for 293 yards and two touchdowns; and Brian Herrien, who totaled 265 yards with one touchdown in 2017. There's also freshman James Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State standout Dalvin Cook.

Georgia is preparing for its opener on Sept. 1 against FCS opponent Austin Peay.