The Washington Redskins saw their backfield hit with another injury in Thursday's preseason win over the New York Jets.

Running back Samaje Perine was hurt on his first carry of the game, suffering a sprained ankle on a 30-yard run in the 15-13 win over the Jets.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who lost rookie running back Derrius Guice to a season-ending torn ACL in the exhibition opener, downplayed the severity of the injury after the game.

"Looks like it was OK. Twisted ankle for Samaje," Gruden told reporters after the game.

A fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma in the 2017 NFL Draft, Perine appeared in all 16 games and made eight starts for Washington last season. He rushed for 603 yards and a touchdown on 175 carries and added 22 receptions.

The injury to Guice, expected to be the starter, has the team's backfield in flux. Running back Byron Marshall also exited the game due to a lower leg injury, but Gruden said it did not appear to be serious.

Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson are other options for Washington. Also on the roster are Kapri Bibbs and Martez Carter, who rushed for 45 yards on seven carries against the Jets.