Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker had to exit Thursday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, multiple media outlets reported.

Walker was hurt after making a catch during joint workouts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He limped off the field while talking with team trainers.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Walker was being evaluated for the injury, but added that he may not provide an update as to the ailment, which observers speculated was to his foot or toe.

The 34-year-old Walker, who is entering his 13th NFL season, signed a two-year contract extension worth $17 million last month.

In 2017, Walker earned Pro Bowl honors for the third consecutive season after hauling in a team-high 74 receptions for 807 yards and three touchdowns.

Walker capped his season by being named MVP of the Pro Bowl, catching two touchdown passes, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

A sixth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, Walker had his lone 1,000-yard season with Tennessee in 2015, when he caught a career-best 94 passes for 1,088 yards and six scores.

Walker has caught 479 passes for 5,621 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career. He played his first seven seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Titans prior to the 2013 campaign.