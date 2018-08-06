Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) pulls in a 15-yard touchdown while being covered by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round on January 13, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler is tired of delivering the familiar refrain.

Butler said he's repeatedly been asked for his feelings about being limited to one snap on special teams in Super Bowl LII. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick publicly has not elaborated on his decision to keep Butler on the sideline during the team's 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me why I didn't play in the Super Bowl and stuff like that," Butler said in an interview with NFL.com. "Bar, restaurant, bathroom -- it doesn't even matter. They ask me why I didn't play and say, 'I'm sorry ...' I don't want to hear that [expletive].

"It's over with. I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me -- none of that. I'm gassed up and I'm ready to play."

Butler insisted that he "turned the page" shortly after the loss while Titans general manager Jon Robinson told Peter King of Football Morning in America that "it's amazing the run this is still getting."

The 28-year-old Butler spent four years playing for Belichick before joining head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans on a five-year, $61 million contract in the offseason.

Over the past three seasons, Butler started 47 of 48 regular-season games for New England and seven of eight postseason games. He intercepted eight passes in that three-year span and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

RELATED Butler wanted to confront Belichick during Super Bowl

Butler is best known for making a game-winning interception in the closing seconds of the victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX following the 2014 season.