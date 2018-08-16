Former New England Patriots and current Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis looks for running room during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dion Lewis is looking to make noise in Music City while playing for the Tennessee Titans, but the running back appeared to be left with a sour tune after departing from the New England Patriots.

Lewis is coming off a career-best 896-yard rushing season to go along with 32 receptions for 214 yards and nine total touchdowns in 2017 with the Patriots. The 5-foot-8 Lewis was allowed to walk by New England before signing a four-year, $20 million contract with the Titans.

"I'm happy with the decision, and this is the decision I would've made even if they did offer," Lewis told the Boston Globe. "If they wanted me, they could've had me.

"But obviously, they didn't want me, they didn't think I was good enough to be there. I just had to move on and do what's best for me."

Lewis admitted that the perceived slight will fuel his motivation.

"I always carry a chip on my shoulder, always eager to prove the kind of player I am," the 27-year-old Lewis said, "and that's not going to change just because I got a contract. I'm self-motivated. I feel like I'm a great player and I'm always eager to show what type of player I am.

"I get more mad at myself than the coaches get mad at me. I'm extremely hard on myself and I expect a lot. And I think that I can do a lot better than I did last year.

"That's what most of my motivation comes from -- I know that I could raise my game to another level and I look forward to being able to do that here."

Lewis figures to handle change-of-pace duties as the complement to rugged Derrick Henry, who takes over the primary role after the Titans released DeMarco Murray.