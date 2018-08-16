Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Brittan Golden (L) turns the corner for a first down in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys on September 25, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent wide receiver Brittan Golden learned of a small tumor in his mouth during a recent physical for the New York Giants.

Golden had worked out for a few teams this offseason after spending the previous five years with the Arizona Cardinals. Although he did not latch on with the Giants, he was alerted to a health situation that took on greater importance than just employment.

"I was just in New York as I had a work out for the Giants," the 30-year-old Golden told FOX Sports 910 in Phoenix on Wednesday. "And they probably had the most extensive physical that I've ever been through in my life, which is a good thing. ... The workout went well, but their doctor found a small tumor in my mouth."

Per Golden, the Giants' medical staff set up the Texas native with doctors in Houston to have a biopsy. Golden received good news upon learning of the results.

"The good news was it is a benign tumor, so, it's not cancerous, which is the greatest thing in the world," Golden said. "The really bad news is that I'm gonna have to have surgery, probably we're gonna have to do it next week. That way the sooner the better, so at most I think I'll be out, for, like, four to six weeks."

Golden saw his 2017 season cut short after he broke his arm and was placed on injured reserve in December. He has recorded 18 receptions for 293 yards and one touchdown in 44 career games with the Cardinals.