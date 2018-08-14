Indianapolis Colts sign free agent running back Tion Green

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent running back Tion Green.

Indianapolis also waived linebacker William Ossai with a non football illness designation. The Colts announced the transactions on Tuesday.

Green, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing last offseason by the Detroit Lions. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back had 165 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries in five games last season. He also had two receptions for 14 yards.

Green amassed 2,072 yards and 19 scores on 445 carries in 46 games during his collegiate career for the University of Cincinnati.

Ossai joined the Colts on May 1 as an undrafted free agent signing. The 6-foot-1, 234-pound defender had 169 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 38 games at San Jose State before entering the NFL.

The Colts have six running backs on their roster, with Marlon Mack listed as the starter on their unofficial depth chart. Robert Turbin is listed as the second string running back, with Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkens, Christine Michael and Josh Ferguson listed as reserves.

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss a few weeks of action. He suffered the ailment in the Colts' preseason opener on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. Turbin is suspended for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Turbin led the Colts' backfield against the Seahawks with 27 yards on six carries.

The Colts have their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.