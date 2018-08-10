Trending Stories

Miami Dolphins players kneel during anthem, despite threat of suspensions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins with late field goal in preseason
Lance Armstrong takes tumble during Colorado cycling crash, scrapes face
Washington Nationals beat Atlanta Braves behind Gio Gonzalez effort
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott perfect in preseason debut vs. San Francisco 49ers

Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

PGA Championship: Woodland sets record, storm suspends second round
Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign two CBs after Vernon Hargreaves III injury
Judge rules Nebraska execution will go forward
Manchester United beats Leicester City behind Pogba, Shaw
2 Palestinians dead in Gaza amid conflicting reports of cease-fire
 
