Indianapolis Colts sign DE Ryan Delaire, release S Shamarko Thomas

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch runs away from former Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire (91) in 2015 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive end Ryan Delaire.

Indianapolis also cut safety Shamarko Thomas. The Colts announced the moves Saturday. Delaire, 26, appeared in six games in 2016 for the Carolina Panthers.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman had 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and once pass defensed in 15 games for the Panthers and Washington Redskins. He also has one career postseason tackle.

Delaire did not sign with a team in 2017. He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Towson.

Thomas, 27, appeared in 12 games last season for the Buffalo Bills. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound defensive back signed with the Colts on July 25 as a free agent. He spent the 2013 through 2016 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thomas has 24 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 60 career NFL appearances.

The Colts face the BaltimoreRavens in the preseason at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

