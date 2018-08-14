Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) points to the crowd as he celebrates a six-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears on December 4, 2014 at Soldier Field in Chicago. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Dez Bryant will meet with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Bryant has been out of a job since he was released by the Dallas Cowboys in a salary dispute in mid-April.

Browns general manager John Dorsey is bringing in a number of wide receivers this week as he seeks to fortify a unit that is without Josh Gordon, who remains away from camp because of health issues.

"I'd be open to anything if it's proper," Dorsey told Cleveland.com last week. "I'm just going to measure that on a case-by-case basis and see what happens when the guys come in next week."

Gordon's return remains uncertain and rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway, recently promoted to the first unit, was cited for marijuana possession on the same day Cleveland traded away former first-round pick Corey Coleman.

Callaway already is in at least Stage 1 of the NFL's substance abuse program and could be subject to disciplinary action by the league, although he denied that the marijuana belonged to him.

Wideout Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor are proponents of the team signing Bryant, and Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he is receptive to bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"You can never have too many good football players," Jackson told Cleveland.com.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with Dallas in 2017. The 29-year-old has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was a touchdown machine in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, hauling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was named a first-team All-Pro selection that year.