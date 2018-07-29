Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown recruits Dez Bryant on social media

Antonio Brown played the role of recruiter on social media Sunday morning when he asked fellow wide receiver Dez Bryant to consider joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Come play with me @DezBryant let's get the chip. Eat Greedy. Big plates," Brown posted on Twitter.

Brown, who is a six-time Pro Bowl selection, headlines a Steelers' receiving depth chart that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and rookie James Washington. Fellow wideout Martavis Bryant was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft during the offseason.

The 30-year-old Brown's 733 receptions for 9,910 yards are more than any other wideout since he entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Signed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in February 2017, Brown went out and had 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this past season. As a result, Brown won the AFC Offensive Player of the Year Award after recording his fifth consecutive 100-catch season.

Bryant is no stranger to social media, as he called out former Dallas Cowboys teammates and team executive vice president Stephen Jones in several tweets on Friday.

The Cowboys released Bryant in April because of his declining production after the three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a five-year, $70 million contract last season. He blamed his ineffectiveness in part on the team's play-calling.

Since Bryant's release, there has been limited interest from other teams in signing him. He turned down an offer from the Baltimore Ravens. On Friday, there were reports that the Cleveland Browns might be pursuing Bryant, but he has indicated he wants to play for a Super Bowl-contending team.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns reached out to Bryant with a one-year contract offer. Their receiver situation is uncertain with Josh Gordon away from the team for an unspecified period.

Bryant, who spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with Dallas in 2017. He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.