Dez Bryant rips Dallas Cowboys' play-calling, players

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant called out former Dallas Cowboys teammates and team executive vice president Stephen Jones in several tweets on Friday.

What fueled Bryant's fire was part of a tweet from a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview with Jones, who said, "Dak is working on his game & accuracy. He has to trust the system. I think that was tough last year with @DezBryant in his ear. I think he'll have the year he had last year if not better!"

The tweet didn't include all of the interview in which Jones went on to say former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was also in Prescott's ear last year.

Bryant's response on Twitter to Jones: "Here we go with that scapegoat s---," adding that the Cowboys' issue was "garbage ---s play calling."

He went on, "Trust me I never wanted it to be like this but hey like drake said..they tried to put a dent in my armor...you can only go so far"

Bryant had words for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former teammates center Travis Frederick and linebacker Sean Lee. He labeled Lee a "snake."

"Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it Damn!!"

Stephen Jones defended himself, saying his comments were not supposed to be critical.

"You got great players like Dez and Witten, they want the ball, everybody sees it," Jones said. "It's on every team. The great players, the great receivers, the guys who catch the ball, they want the ball. They let the quarterback know that sometimes."

Lee responded to Bryant's accusations as well.

"First thing, to say that I can get anybody off the team and have any influence on the roster is absurd," the linebacker said. "Second thing, I love Dez and I want the best for him. You know, to be honest, we did butt heads because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates and, to be honest, a lot of the team felt that way. I think he needs to look at himself and himself accountable."

Frederick, a center, called Bryant a good teammate and denied having anything to do with the receiver's release by the Cowboys.

"I think you're going to have to search long and hard before you find a fifth-year player that makes personnel decisions," Frederick said.

Frederick expressed disappointment in Bryant's comments.

"One of the unifying things we have as players is we're teammates and that we all played this game and we all sacrifice together," Frederick said. "It's disappointing when you hear guys turn against each other, but I think in the end, Dez was a great teammate of mine, and I'd still consider him a friend."

The Cowboys released Bryant in April because of his declining production after he signed a five-year, $70 million contract last season. He blamed his ineffectiveness in part on the team's play-calling.

Since Bryant's release, there has been limited interest from other teams in signing him. He turned down an offer from the Baltimore Ravens. On Friday, there were reports that the Cleveland Browns might be pursuing Bryant, but he has indicated he wants to play for a Super Bowl-contending team.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns reached out to Bryant with a one-year contract offer. Their receiver situation is uncertain with Josh Gordon away from the team for an unspecified period.