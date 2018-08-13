Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty interferes with ex-Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson late in the fourth quarter on October 19, 2014 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shed little light on the status of cornerback Jason McCourty on Monday.

After saying that McCourty is "very professional," "hardworking" and "picked things up well," Belichick was rather vague after being asked if the 31-year-old's absence in Thursday's preseason game against the Washington Redskins was, per a reporter's question, "a result of you knowing what you had in him or an injury?"

"The guys we played, we played. The guys we didn't play, we didn't play. We'll play other guys this week and we'll see how it goes," Belichick said in comments distributed by the team.

"I mean, you all know I'm not talking about anybody's injuries, so there's no point in even bringing that up. We're not going through that. Can't look at everybody every week -- there's just too many guys. So, some guys will play one week, some guys will play more the other week."

McCourty is rumored to be on the roster bubble after most of his work has come with the second team. He reportedly also doesn't offer much value to the special teams, but that is not dimming his spirits.

"I'm trying not to put any thought process into it," McCourty said Sunday, per Boston.com. "One thing I really believe is, 'Control what you can control.' So for me, each and every day I get an opportunity, no matter what if I'm with the ones, twos, threes, fours. If your number is called and you get a rep, make the best of the rep."

McCourty joined his brother Devin after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a trade in March.

RELATED Belichick mum on reported injury to Brady

Jason McCourty is expected to battle for a roster spot with fellow cornerbacks Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, J.C. Jackson and Ryan Lewis.