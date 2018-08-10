New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Super Bowl LII press conference in February. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Quarterback Tom Brady missed the New England Patriots' preseason opener, reportedly because of an ailing back, but coach Bill Belichick was predictably mum on the topic.

The Boston Globe reported on Thursday that Brady would not play against the Washington Redskins because of a sore back, but Belichick declined to address the subject in Friday's media briefing.

Asked if he had more information on Brady's back and whether it was limiting his reps during practice, Belichick responded with a simple: "No. Sorry. I don't."

Brady has not played in the preseason opener since 2015 and Belichick, who is notoriously tight-lipped regarding injuries, made no mention of him when meeting with reporters following the game.

"Some players played; some didn't," Belichick said. "We tried to play people we wanted to take a look at and give some reps to."

According to the Globe's report, Brady did little in 11-on-11 drills since last week.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player turned 41 earlier this month. On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly added $5 million in performance-based incentives to Brady's contract.

A four-time Super Bowl MVP, Brady passed for a league-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions last season.