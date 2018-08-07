Former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) in the first quarter on September 12, 2016 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The New England Patriots worked out free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Tuesday, the NFL Network reported.

Breeland has been searching for a job since he failed a physical with the Carolina Panthers during the offseason, nullifying a three-year, $24 million deal with the club.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2014, Breeland started 15 games for Washington last season. He had 50 tackles (37 solo), broke up 19 pass attempts and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown.

Breeland has visited a number of clubs, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

The 26-year-old Breeland has collected 271 tackles and eight interceptions in 60 NFL games.