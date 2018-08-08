Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter (right) leads the team to its first preseason game at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Miami. File photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed defensive tackle Nathan Bazata and waived cornerback David Rivers.

Tampa Bay announced the roster moves Wednesday.

Bazata was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 284-pound defensive lineman had 51 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a pass defensed in 13 games for the Hawkeyes. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for that campaign. He started 37 career games at Iowa.

The Buccaneers waived Rivers with an injury designation. The 24-year-old defensive back appeared in one game last season for the Buccaneers. He has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Tampa Bay will likely be without rookie defensive tackle Vita Vea for the start of the preseason as he deals with a calf injury. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is competing to start alongside All-Pro Gerald McCoy on the Buccaneers' defensive line.

The Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Tampa Bay kicks off the 2018 season with a meeting against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9 in New Orleans.