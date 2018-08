The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones (pictured), the team announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tampa Bay Buccaneers official website

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones, the team announced Tuesday.

Jones has spent time on the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, but he has yet to play in an NFL game.

A defensive tackle at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Jones is attempting to make the transition to the offensive line. He initially signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

In a corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers waived kicker Trevor Moore.

RELATED Tampa Bay Bucs DE Ayers rips woman who accused Tennessee players of rape