A week after two former University of Tennessee football players were acquitted of rape, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Robert Ayers had some harsh words for the woman who made the accusations.

Responding to a tweet reporting that former Vols linebacker A.J. Johnson and defensive back Michael Williams were found not guilty, Ayers, a former Tennessee player, wrote, "Now she needs to be charged. Has to be some type of punishment for that nonsense or it'll keep happening. Falsely accused that man of rape to ruin his life cause of hurt feelings. Lock her [expletive] up. Plus it's disrespectful to the real rape victims out there."

The not guilty verdict does not necessarily mean the accuser lied, but Ayers said she is "a real criminal but nothin will ever happen to her."

Johnson and Williams maintained that they had consensual sex with the woman in the incident four years ago. They were both suspended from the Tennessee team and never played for the Volunteers again.

